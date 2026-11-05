🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Niceville, FL

Niceville’s retail scene is busy right now, with national chains hiring across the city. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Niceville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a section of the store and step in as Manager on Duty when needed. You’ll supervise associates, open/close the store, handle front-end operations, and keep the sales floor safe, clean, and well merchandised—a good fit if you have customer service experience and want a path into retail management.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Niceville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role focused on greeting customers, running the register, stocking, and keeping the store tidy. This is a solid entry point into retail if you enjoy talking with people and don’t mind being on your feet and moving all shift.

Employer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Location: Niceville, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on backroom role where you unload trucks, move freight to the sales floor, help with pricing and merchandising, and keep the receiving area organized. Comes with benefits after 90 days, 401(k) with company match, and a 20% employee discount, ideal if you like physical work and flexible hours.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon—these kinds of roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.