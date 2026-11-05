Tricia Brunson named grand marshal of Niceville Christmas parade

Tricia Brunson will serve as grand marshal of the 2026 Niceville-Valparaiso Community Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 5, at 10 a.m. The Niceville-Valparaiso Rotary Club selected Brunson in recognition of her nearly 30 years of leadership and service to the community.

NICEVILLE, Fla. — The Niceville-Valparaiso Rotary Club has named a longtime community leader as grand marshal of the 2026 Niceville-Valparaiso Christmas Parade, scheduled for Saturday, December 5, at 10 a.m.

Tricia Brunson, president and CEO of the Niceville Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce, will lead this year’s parade, themed “A Season of Giving, A Lifetime of Impact.”

The Rotary Club announced the selection in recognition of Brunson’s 30 years of leadership, community service, and support for local businesses.

Ms Brunson joined the Chamber in 1996 and has helped guide the organization through significant growth and change, establishing it as an advocate for businesses throughout Niceville and Valparaiso.

Her accomplishments include forming the Chamber Foundation, leading a successful capital campaign, acquiring land, and building the Chamber headquarters and Visitors Center.

Brunson also guided the Chamber through accreditation with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and certification through the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals.

Her leadership proved particularly important during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the Chamber worked to keep local businesses informed, connected, and aware of available resources amid economic uncertainty.

Throughout her career, Ms Brunson has emphasized cooperation among businesses rather than competition, embracing the belief that “there is plenty of business for everyone.”

According to the Rotary Club, her commitment to building relationships among business owners and community leaders has helped strengthen economic opportunities throughout the area.

The organization said Brunson’s decades of service and dedication to bringing people together reflect the spirit of this year’s Christmas parade theme.

The Niceville-Valparaiso Rotary Club organizes the annual parade as part of its community service efforts. The organization also supports charitable initiatives and other local activities under Rotary’s motto, “Service Above Self.”

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The Niceville-Valparaiso Community Christmas Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 5, and is expected to last approximately one hour. The public is invited to attend and join the Rotary Club in recognizing Ms Brunson for her contributions to Niceville and Valparaiso.