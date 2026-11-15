Niagara Falls has a few solid front-line jobs open right now, great if you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: U-Haul

U-Haul Location: Niagara Falls, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Be the face of U-Haul, helping customers with rentals, returns, and basic equipment checks. This role is active and hands-on, with paid working interviews, a $100 hiring bonus, and a $300 certification bonus, plus access to benefits like health plans, 401(k), and employee discounts if eligible.

Employer: U-Haul

U-Haul Location: Niagara Falls, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16–$17 per hour

Similar hands-on work helping customers with truck and trailer rentals, using a smartphone system, and keeping equipment in good shape. Comes with paid working interviews, $100 hiring bonus, $300 certification bonus, and access to U-Haul’s wider benefits and discounts if you qualify.

Employer: Gui's Lumber & Home Center

Location: Niagara Falls, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $16.50 per hour

Front-of-store role where you greet customers, run the register, and help people find what they need in a locally owned hardware and home center. Offers an employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid time off.

If something here looks good, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.