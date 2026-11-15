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🛒 Niagara Falls NY Retail Jobs – Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
Niagara Falls has a few solid front-line jobs open right now, great if you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet.
Customer Service Representative (Full-Time)
- Employer: U-Haul
- Location: Niagara Falls, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Be the face of U-Haul, helping customers with rentals, returns, and basic equipment checks. This role is active and hands-on, with paid working interviews, a $100 hiring bonus, and a $300 certification bonus, plus access to benefits like health plans, 401(k), and employee discounts if eligible.
Customer Service Representative (Part-Time, $16–$17/hr)
- Employer: U-Haul
- Location: Niagara Falls, NY
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16–$17 per hour
Similar hands-on work helping customers with truck and trailer rentals, using a smartphone system, and keeping equipment in good shape. Comes with paid working interviews, $100 hiring bonus, $300 certification bonus, and access to U-Haul’s wider benefits and discounts if you qualify.
ACE Hardware Cashier – Gui's Lumber
- Employer: Gui's Lumber & Home Center
- Location: Niagara Falls, NY
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $16.50 per hour
Front-of-store role where you greet customers, run the register, and help people find what they need in a locally owned hardware and home center. Offers an employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid time off.
If something here looks good, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while these spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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