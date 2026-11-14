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🐱 Sweet Niagara Falls Cats Ready Now for Loving Homes
Niagara Falls has some very special cats waiting for a cozy home and a family to love. All of these kitties are at Niagara County SPCA and are looking for their perfect match.
Midnight
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Niagara County SPCA
- Phone: (716) 731-4368
Midnight is a sleek black beauty with that classic, shiny panther look. As a young cat, she’s past the tiny kitten stage but still has plenty of playful energy and curiosity. If you like a cat who can play and then curl up for a nap nearby, Midnight could be a great fit.
👉 Meet Midnight and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nala
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Shelter: Niagara County SPCA
- Phone: (716) 731-4368
Nala is a lovely orange girl, a color you don’t see in females very often. As an adult cat, she’s more settled and may be a good match for someone who wants a calmer companion instead of a wild kitten. She could be a wonderful friend for quiet evenings at home.
👉 Meet Nala and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gwen
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Shelter: Niagara County SPCA
- Phone: (716) 731-4368
Gwen has a soft medium-length coat and a mostly black color that gives her a very elegant look. As an adult, she’s likely to have a more predictable personality and routine, which can be great for families or first-time cat adopters.
👉 Meet Gwen and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Darwin
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Niagara County SPCA
- Phone: (716) 731-4368
Darwin is a mostly white baby kitten, full of that classic kitten charm. Kittens need time, patience, and play, so he’ll do best with a home ready for toys, training, and lots of gentle guidance as he grows.
👉 Meet Darwin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jean-Luc Picard
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Niagara County SPCA
- Phone: (716) 731-4368
Jean-Luc Picard is a handsome longhaired boy with a rich brown coat and a very memorable name. His longer fur will need some brushing to keep it soft and tangle-free, which is a nice way to bond with him.
👉 Meet Jean-Luc Picard and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rose
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Niagara County SPCA
- Phone: (716) 731-4368
Rose is a tiny brown kitten with her whole life ahead of her. She’ll need a family ready for kitten playtime, gentle training, and lots of love as she grows into a confident adult cat.
👉 Meet Rose and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Niagara Falls, NY, please consider visiting Niagara County SPCA or calling (716) 731-4368 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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