Niagara Falls has some very special cats waiting for a cozy home and a family to love. All of these kitties are at Niagara County SPCA and are looking for their perfect match.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Shelter: Niagara County SPCA

Phone: (716) 731-4368

Midnight is a sleek black beauty with that classic, shiny panther look. As a young cat, she’s past the tiny kitten stage but still has plenty of playful energy and curiosity. If you like a cat who can play and then curl up for a nap nearby, Midnight could be a great fit.

👉 Meet Midnight and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Shelter: Niagara County SPCA

Phone: (716) 731-4368

Nala is a lovely orange girl, a color you don’t see in females very often. As an adult cat, she’s more settled and may be a good match for someone who wants a calmer companion instead of a wild kitten. She could be a wonderful friend for quiet evenings at home.

👉 Meet Nala and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Shelter: Niagara County SPCA

Phone: (716) 731-4368

Gwen has a soft medium-length coat and a mostly black color that gives her a very elegant look. As an adult, she’s likely to have a more predictable personality and routine, which can be great for families or first-time cat adopters.

👉 Meet Gwen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Niagara County SPCA

Phone: (716) 731-4368

Darwin is a mostly white baby kitten, full of that classic kitten charm. Kittens need time, patience, and play, so he’ll do best with a home ready for toys, training, and lots of gentle guidance as he grows.

👉 Meet Darwin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Niagara County SPCA

Phone: (716) 731-4368

Jean-Luc Picard is a handsome longhaired boy with a rich brown coat and a very memorable name. His longer fur will need some brushing to keep it soft and tangle-free, which is a nice way to bond with him.

👉 Meet Jean-Luc Picard and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Niagara County SPCA

Phone: (716) 731-4368

Rose is a tiny brown kitten with her whole life ahead of her. She’ll need a family ready for kitten playtime, gentle training, and lots of love as she grows into a confident adult cat.

👉 Meet Rose and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Niagara Falls, NY, please consider visiting Niagara County SPCA or calling (716) 731-4368 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.