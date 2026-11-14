Niagara Falls is busy with tourists again, which means more shifts and tips for local food and hospitality workers. Here are a few solid options if you want steady hours and a team-focused place to work.

Employer: Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons Location: Niagara Falls, NY

Type: PART-TIME or FULL-TIME (4–8 hour shifts)

PART-TIME or FULL-TIME (4–8 hour shifts) Pay: Starts at $16/hour

Early birds only: you must be available 6am–3pm. You’ll work in a fast-paced coffee shop, helping guests with orders and keeping things moving. Perks include employee meal discounts, paid sick leave, 401(k), flexible schedule, and a fun culture.

Employer: Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons Location: Niagara Falls, NY

Type: PART-TIME or FULL-TIME (4–8 hour shifts)

PART-TIME or FULL-TIME (4–8 hour shifts) Pay: Starts at $16/hour

Perfect if you’re in school or have a weekday job. You’ll work Saturdays and Sundays (morning/afternoon shifts) in a busy, team-based shop. Same perks as above: meal discounts, paid sick leave, 401(k), and flexible scheduling.

Employer: Seneca Gaming Corporation

Location: Niagara Falls, NY (casino environment)

Type: PART-TIME

PART-TIME Starting Pay: $10.70/hour, negotiable based on experience

Part-time bartending on the casino floor, mixing drinks, handling cash, and keeping the bar stocked and clean. You’ll need 3+ years of bartending experience, strong customer service skills, and comfort working in a fast-paced, loud, smoking-allowed environment with a 24-hour schedule.

If one of these fits your schedule, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.