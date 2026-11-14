undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🍽️ Niagara Falls NY Food & Hospitality – Multiple Local Openings
Niagara Falls is busy with tourists again, which means more shifts and tips for local food and hospitality workers. Here are a few solid options if you want steady hours and a team-focused place to work.
Morning Shift Team Member – Tim Hortons
- Employer: Tim Hortons
- Location: Niagara Falls, NY
- Type: PART-TIME or FULL-TIME (4–8 hour shifts)
- Pay: Starts at $16/hour
Early birds only: you must be available 6am–3pm. You’ll work in a fast-paced coffee shop, helping guests with orders and keeping things moving. Perks include employee meal discounts, paid sick leave, 401(k), flexible schedule, and a fun culture.
Weekend Team Member – Tim Hortons
- Employer: Tim Hortons
- Location: Niagara Falls, NY
- Type: PART-TIME or FULL-TIME (4–8 hour shifts)
- Pay: Starts at $16/hour
Perfect if you’re in school or have a weekday job. You’ll work Saturdays and Sundays (morning/afternoon shifts) in a busy, team-based shop. Same perks as above: meal discounts, paid sick leave, 401(k), and flexible scheduling.
Beverage Bartender PT – Seneca Gaming Corporation
- Employer: Seneca Gaming Corporation
- Location: Niagara Falls, NY (casino environment)
- Type: PART-TIME
- Starting Pay: $10.70/hour, negotiable based on experience
Part-time bartending on the casino floor, mixing drinks, handling cash, and keeping the bar stocked and clean. You’ll need 3+ years of bartending experience, strong customer service skills, and comfort working in a fast-paced, loud, smoking-allowed environment with a 24-hour schedule.
If one of these fits your schedule, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.