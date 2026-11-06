🍽️ Niagara Falls NY Food Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $61K+

Niagara Falls is busy and hiring, especially in restaurants and casinos. Here are several solid food service openings, from entry-level to chef roles.

Employer: Seneca Gaming Corporation

Seneca Gaming Corporation Location: Niagara Falls, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $61,336.77 + $1,000 sign-on bonus (negotiable)

This role leads the Asian kitchen at Koi, handling menu execution, plating, and staff training in a high-volume fine dining setting. Requires a culinary degree, 3+ years in upscale kitchens, and strong skills in Asian techniques (wok, sushi, dim sum, noodles); bilingual English and Chinese is required.

Employer: Seneca Gaming Corporation

Seneca Gaming Corporation Location: Niagara Falls, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $61,336.77 (negotiable)

Lead a full dining room kitchen at Seneca, from menu planning and food quality to hiring, training, and cost control. Best for experienced chefs with a culinary degree and several years as a Sous Chef in a high-volume, 24-hour operation.

Employer: KBP Brands (KBP Bells)

KBP Brands (KBP Bells) Location: Niagara Falls, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.00–$18.00 per hour (expected range)

Perfect if you’re a night owl—work late-night shifts through close with paid training and free shift meals. No experience needed; you just need to be 18+, able to work nights, weekends, and holidays, and handle a busy, on-your-feet job.

Employer: KBP Brands (KBP Bells)

KBP Brands (KBP Bells) Location: Niagara Falls, NY

Type: Tiempo completo

Salario: $16.00–$18.00 por hora (rango previsto)

Puesto nocturno ideal si prefieres trabajar después del anochecer, con capacitación pagada, comida gratis en tu turno y beneficios médicos. No se requiere experiencia; solo tener 18+ años, disponibilidad nocturna y ganas de aprender en un ambiente rápido.

Employer: KBP Brands (KBP Bells)

KBP Brands (KBP Bells) Location: Niagara Falls, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.00–$18.00 per hour (expected range)

General crew role with flexible hours (evenings, weekends, holidays), paid training, and education perks like the Live Más Scholarship. Good fit if you want a first job or a steady role with room to grow in a big franchise group.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—Niagara Falls spots fill fast, especially with benefits and clear pay listed.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.