🏭 Niagara Falls NY Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Shifts & Solid Pay

Niagara Falls is busy on the industrial side right now—especially for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are several solid manufacturing and production roles hiring locally.

Employer: Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Location: Niagara Falls, NY

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $17–$19 per hour

Work with high-tech electronic components that go into cars, computers, medical gear, and more. You’ll set up and run sorting machines, weigh and count chips, and log production data—great if you’re detail-focused and comfortable with basic math and computers.

Employer: DUREZ CORP (Sumitomo Bakelite North America)

Location: Niagara Falls, NY

Type: Full-time, Afternoon shift (3:55 pm–11:55 pm)

Pay: Starts at $24.32/hr + 5.5% shift diff; $27.91 after 1 year; at least $31.94 after 2 years

Entry-level plant role with clear raises and room to grow. You’ll help run equipment, package resin, do yard and cleanup work, and operate a forklift—good fit if you’re reliable, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want strong pay plus benefits (medical, dental, vision after 30 days; 401k match after 90 days).

Employer: Boyd Thermal by Eaton

Location: Niagara Falls, NY (On-site)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (approx. 6 am–2 pm or 7 am–3 pm)

Pay: $20–$27/hr + $2/hr team lead premium

Lead a production team while still working hands-on. You’ll coordinate schedules, support training, keep jobs moving, and help solve production issues—nice step up if you have shop floor experience and want leadership responsibilities without leaving the line.

Employer: Reworld

Location: Niagara Falls, NY

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3:30 pm–12:00 am)

Pay: $33.22–$44.18 per hour

Keep heavy industrial equipment running for a company focused on sustainable waste solutions. You’ll handle preventive and repair work, troubleshoot breakdowns, and work around heights and confined spaces—strong match if you have 2–4 years in industrial maintenance and want high hourly pay plus day-one benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.