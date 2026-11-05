🚌 Niagara Falls NY Transportation Jobs – Multiple Driver Roles

Niagara Falls has steady demand for safe, reliable drivers right now. If you like staying on the move and don’t mind some physical work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

NAPA Auto Parts Location: Niagara Falls, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.65/hour starting

Deliver auto parts to local customers, help in the store, and enjoy a flexible schedule. This is a good fit if you like driving, light customer service, and want benefits (health, 401(k) with match, PTO) even in a part-time role.

Employer: Reworld

Location: Niagara Falls, NY

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Thu, 3:00 PM–1:00 AM)

Pay: $20.72–$27.60/hour

Drive tractor/tip trailers around the facility and rail yard, move containers, and run heavy equipment like loaders and forklifts. Great if you have tractor-trailer experience, don’t mind overtime and off-hours, and want strong benefits plus up to 7% 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and ways to stay on their radar.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.