Niagara County sits in a watershed that drains into Lake Ontario, which is part of a larger green-colored basin that sends water to the Great Lakes. Across the United States, each color on the drainage map shows a different basin, including the large pink Mississippi River basin, which covers nearly 40% of the continental U.S., includes parts of 32 states, and reaches into 2 Canadian provinces.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Niagara County Soil and Water Conservation District