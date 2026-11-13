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Niagara County
Niagara County Watersheds Flow to Lake Ontario
5 days ago
Niagara County sits in a watershed that drains into Lake Ontario, which is part of a larger green-colored basin that sends water to the Great Lakes. Across the United States, each color on the drainage map shows a different basin, including the large pink Mississippi River basin, which covers nearly 40% of the continental U.S., includes parts of 32 states, and reaches into 2 Canadian provinces.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Niagara County Soil and Water Conservation District
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.