Newtown Square’s finance scene is busy right now—solid mix of client-facing banking, public accounting, and healthcare audit. Good options here if you like numbers and want either hybrid flexibility or a clear growth path.

Employer: JPMorganChase

JPMorganChase Location: Newtown Square, PA (on-site branch role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards package noted)

You’ll be the main point of contact for a select group of affluent clients, managing their full banking relationship and helping them make the most of their money. This is a good fit if you have at least 1+ year in branch banking or financial services, enjoy building relationships, and are willing to obtain/maintain SIE, Series 6/7, 63/66, Life license, and NMLS as required.

Employer: firstPRO, Inc (for a growing public accounting firm)

(for a growing public accounting firm) Location: Newtown Square, PA (hybrid – ~3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a portfolio of diverse tax clients, from individuals to corporations and nonprofits, while mentoring staff and shaping tax strategy. Highlights include hybrid schedule (3 office days/week), Summer Fridays off, and healthcare + 401(k) starting day one, ideal for someone with 7+ years public tax experience and a CPA (or eligibility).

Employer: Main Line Health

Location: Hybrid – 1 day/week at Radnor Corporate Center (serving Newtown Square–area system)

Type: Listed as Internship on posting, but described as 40 hours/week, day shift professional role

Listed as on posting, but described as professional role Salary: Not listed

You’ll test controls, review business practices, and support compliance across the Main Line Health system, making a direct impact on how the organization runs. This role offers tuition reimbursement (up to $6,000/year), up to 240 hours of PTO per year (based on status), free parking, and is great for someone with 4+ years of internal audit experience plus (or working toward) CIA/CPA/CFE.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists related roles or ways to join a talent network.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.