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Newtown Square
📢 Newtown officer earns 2026 Freedom Medal honor
13 days ago
📢 Local officer receives 2026 Freedom Medal
Newtown Township is celebrating Police Officer and U.S. Army veteran Tyler Vandegrift, who has been awarded the Delaware County Veterans Memorial Association’s 2026 Freedom Medal.
The Freedom Medal honors military service members and helps preserve their legacy and sacrifices for future generations.
Local leaders who attended the ceremony to support Officer Vandegrift included:
- Board of Supervisors Chair Leonard Altieri
- Supervisor Cheryl Grosso
- Township Manager Stephen Nease
- Police Chief Christopher Lunn
- Captain John Newell
- Newtown Square Fire Company Chief Chris Young
- Rep. Lisa Borowski
- Sen. Tim Kearney
The Township thanks Officer Vandegrift for his dedication, professionalism, and ongoing service to Newtown Township.
More Info: Newtown Township Officer Tyler Vandegrift Honored ...
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