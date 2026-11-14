📢 Local officer receives 2026 Freedom Medal

Newtown Township is celebrating Police Officer and U.S. Army veteran Tyler Vandegrift, who has been awarded the Delaware County Veterans Memorial Association’s 2026 Freedom Medal.

The Freedom Medal honors military service members and helps preserve their legacy and sacrifices for future generations.

Local leaders who attended the ceremony to support Officer Vandegrift included:

Board of Supervisors Chair Leonard Altieri

Supervisor Cheryl Grosso

Township Manager Stephen Nease

Police Chief Christopher Lunn

Captain John Newell

Newtown Square Fire Company Chief Chris Young

Rep. Lisa Borowski

Sen. Tim Kearney

The Township thanks Officer Vandegrift for his dedication, professionalism, and ongoing service to Newtown Township.