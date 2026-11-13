Newtown Square and nearby Bucks County have some strong sales roles right now, especially if you like working with technical products or financial clients.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Location: Multiple branches near Newtown Square, PA (Bensalem, Yardley, Fairless Hills, Feasterville, Langhorne, Levittown, Morrisville, Newtown, Richboro, Southampton)

Multiple branches near (Bensalem, Yardley, Fairless Hills, Feasterville, Langhorne, Levittown, Morrisville, Newtown, Richboro, Southampton) Type: Other (licensed banking / sales role)

Other (licensed banking / sales role) Posting End Date: December 12, 2026

Work with affluent clients as their main banking partner, helping with deposits, lending, investments, and more. This is a relationship‑driven role with strong training, clear growth paths, and a focus on long‑term customer value.

Employer: Endress+Hauser Group

Location: Newtown Square, PA

Type: Full-time

Lead regional commercial strategy for a global process automation leader. You’ll own regional sales results, coach sales engineers, manage a large pipeline, and travel up to 50% while working closely with reps and key industrial customers.

Employer: Eastern Controls

Location: Newtown Square, PA

Type: Full-time

Field sales role with a family‑owned industrial automation rep firm. Great fit if you’re technical, love being in front of customers, and want to sell process control gear into life sciences, power, water, chemical, and other critical industries.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles and often promotes from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.