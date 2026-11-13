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📣 Newtown Square, PA Sales & Marketing – Multiple Openings
Newtown Square and nearby Bucks County have some strong sales roles right now, especially if you like working with technical products or financial clients.
Senior Premier Banker – Bucks East District
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: Multiple branches near Newtown Square, PA (Bensalem, Yardley, Fairless Hills, Feasterville, Langhorne, Levittown, Morrisville, Newtown, Richboro, Southampton)
- Type: Other (licensed banking / sales role)
- Posting End Date: December 12, 2026
Work with affluent clients as their main banking partner, helping with deposits, lending, investments, and more. This is a relationship‑driven role with strong training, clear growth paths, and a focus on long‑term customer value.
Regional Sales Manager
- Employer: Endress+Hauser Group
- Location: Newtown Square, PA
- Type: Full-time
Lead regional commercial strategy for a global process automation leader. You’ll own regional sales results, coach sales engineers, manage a large pipeline, and travel up to 50% while working closely with reps and key industrial customers.
Outside Sales Representative
- Employer: Eastern Controls
- Location: Newtown Square, PA
- Type: Full-time
Field sales role with a family‑owned industrial automation rep firm. Great fit if you’re technical, love being in front of customers, and want to sell process control gear into life sciences, power, water, chemical, and other critical industries.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles and often promotes from within.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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