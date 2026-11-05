📣 Newtown Square Sales & Marketing – Multiple Local Openings

Newtown Square has a nice mix of auto and healthcare marketing roles right now. If you’re in sales or digital content, there are a couple of solid options to check out.

Employer: Cadillac of Newtown Square (Piazza Auto Group)

Cadillac of Newtown Square (Piazza Auto Group) Location: Newtown Square, PA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead sales for a luxury auto brand under new ownership, with a five-day work week (closed Sundays) and a strong benefits package (company-paid dental, vision, short-term and life insurance, plus 401(k) with match and paid time off). Best for someone with 7+ years automotive sales and 5+ years management who’s ready to run daily operations, coach managers, and handle high-level customer issues.

Employer: Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic

Location: Newtown Square, PA or Silver Spring, MD (office-based, Mon–Fri days)

or Silver Spring, MD (office-based, Mon–Fri days) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support social media and digital content for a major healthcare system, creating consumer-focused posts and tracking performance across multiple hospitals. Good fit if you have a Bachelor’s degree, 3+ years in digital/social, and skills in video editing and graphic design, and want day-one benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b), and more) plus a mission-driven workplace.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings and add similar roles all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.