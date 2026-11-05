💰 Multiple Accounting & Trading Roles in Newtown Square, PA

Newtown Square has a nice mix of finance jobs right now, from hands-on trading to detailed GAAP reporting. If you’re numbers-focused and like fast-paced work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sunoco LP

Sunoco LP Location: Newtown Square, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support Sunoco’s trading team across physical and financial energy markets. You’ll build models in Python/R/SQL, analyze big data sets, and help shape trading strategies in a fast-paced environment.

Employer: Sunoco LP

Sunoco LP Location: Newtown Square, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead physical and financial trading strategies for refined products, manage price exposure, and optimize supply for a large retail system. This role is built for someone with 8+ years’ industry and trading experience who enjoys high-impact decisions and negotiation.

Employer: Energy Transfer (Sunoco LP partnership)

Energy Transfer (Sunoco LP partnership) Location: Newtown Square, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Very similar senior trading role focused on physical and financial markets, contract negotiation, and supply optimization. Ideal if you have deep refined products experience and want to drive strategy and P&L.

Employer: AmeriHealth Caritas

Location: Newtown Square, PA (Hybrid – 3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own monthly, quarterly, and annual GAAP financial statements plus regulatory and state reports for a major healthcare organization. Great fit if you have 3+ years accounting/reporting (public accounting preferred) and want solid benefits and a hybrid schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on teams, tools, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.