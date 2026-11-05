🏥 Newtown Square Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Newtown Square is busy in healthcare right now, from clinic roles to behind-the-scenes pharmacy work. If you’re licensed and ready to grow, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: AmeriHealth Caritas

AmeriHealth Caritas Location: Newtown Square, PA (headquarters; remote/hybrid options noted)

(headquarters; remote/hybrid options noted) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support patients by reviewing medication prior authorizations, using your pharmacy tech certification and strong drug knowledge. This role is great if you like detail work, phone-based communication, and the idea of flexible work solutions (remote/hybrid), solid benefits from Day 1, PTO, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: CVS Health / MinuteClinic

Location: Newtown Square, PA area clinics

Type: Full-time (30–40 hours/week)

Pay range: $46.03 – $99.14/hour + bonus eligibility

+ bonus eligibility Application window expected to close: 11/07/2026

Clinic-based FNP role providing primary and family care, with some virtual visits from the clinic. Good fit if you want autonomy, evidence-based practice, no charting at home, and a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, wellness programs).

Alternate posting of the same role (different site): Indeed listing

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare employers update openings often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.