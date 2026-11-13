Newtown’s finance scene is busy right now, with several firms growing and looking for experienced leaders. If you’re ready for your next step in tax, finance, or advising, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Moneco Advisors

Moneco Advisors Location: Newtown, PA

Type: Full-time (salaried, with performance-based bonus potential)

Lead the entire tax practice at a fast-growing, independent wealth management firm. You’ll set technical standards, guide a tax team, handle complex returns, and work closely with advisors on high-net-worth planning.

Employer: PrintMail Solutions

Location: Newtown, PA (HQ)

(HQ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000–$170,000 + up to 20% annual bonus

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life, disability, PTO, holidays, professional development, and more

Executive-level role leading finance, accounting, HR, benefits, and insurance for a national print and e-communications provider. You’ll own FP&A, treasury, compliance, benefits, and a team of ~7, and partner directly with the CEO.

Employer: GWH Advisors & Accountants

Location: Newtown, PA

Type: Full-time (salaried + performance-based bonus)

Great fit if you have 3–5 years of experience and a small book of business you want to grow. Join an established advisory and accounting firm, get support from senior advisors, and earn more as you expand your client base.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on what they need and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.