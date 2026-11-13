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💰 Newtown, PA Accounting & Finance – Multiple Leadership Roles Hiring
Newtown’s finance scene is busy right now, with several firms growing and looking for experienced leaders. If you’re ready for your next step in tax, finance, or advising, these openings are worth a look.
Sr. Tax Manager
- Employer: Moneco Advisors
- Location: Newtown, PA
- Type: Full-time (salaried, with performance-based bonus potential)
Lead the entire tax practice at a fast-growing, independent wealth management firm. You’ll set technical standards, guide a tax team, handle complex returns, and work closely with advisors on high-net-worth planning.
Vice President, Finance and Administration
- Employer: PrintMail Solutions
- Location: Newtown, PA (HQ)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $160,000–$170,000 + up to 20% annual bonus
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life, disability, PTO, holidays, professional development, and more
Executive-level role leading finance, accounting, HR, benefits, and insurance for a national print and e-communications provider. You’ll own FP&A, treasury, compliance, benefits, and a team of ~7, and partner directly with the CEO.
Associate Financial Advisor
- Employer: GWH Advisors & Accountants
- Location: Newtown, PA
- Type: Full-time (salaried + performance-based bonus)
Great fit if you have 3–5 years of experience and a small book of business you want to grow. Join an established advisory and accounting firm, get support from senior advisors, and earn more as you expand your client base.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on what they need and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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