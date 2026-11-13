Newtown’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady work for anyone who likes a fast pace and friendly faces. Here are a few solid local options hiring now.

Employer: Acme Markets (Albertsons Companies)

Acme Markets (Albertsons Companies) Location: Newtown, PA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Prep fresh deli meats, cheeses, and hot foods while helping customers grab quick, tasty meals. This role is active and hands-on, with weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: Melange on Sycamore

Location: Newtown, PA

Type: Not stated (in-person restaurant role)

Not stated (in-person restaurant role) Pay: $24.34 – $29.32 per hour

Serve food and drinks, take orders on POS, and help guests enjoy a smooth, relaxed meal. Great fit if you’ve got restaurant or bar experience and want strong hourly pay plus a lively, guest-focused environment.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many places are open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.