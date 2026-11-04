🏗️ Newtown, PA Engineering: Multiple Civil & Survey Roles Open

Newtown’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around land development and infrastructure. If you’re into civil, traffic, or geotech work, there are several solid options here—from internships to senior roles.

Employer: Dynamic Engineering Consultants, PC

Dynamic Engineering Consultants, PC Location: Newtown, PA

Type: Internship (Summer 2027)

Salary: Not listed

This role supports traffic and transportation projects, working with a design engineer and project manager. You’ll help with traffic signal, signing, pavement marking, and ITS plans, plus field work like traffic counts and site checks—great if you’re a civil student eyeing traffic/transportation.

Employer: Dynamic Earth LLC

Dynamic Earth LLC Location: Newtown, PA

Type: Internship (Summer 2027)

Salary: Not listed

Perfect for civil or related majors interested in geotech. You’ll do soil and concrete testing on construction sites, lab testing, and help with geotechnical investigations—hands-on work that ties classroom soil mechanics to real projects.

Employer: Dynamic Earth LLC

Dynamic Earth LLC Location: Newtown, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field-heavy role doing construction testing and inspections—soil compaction, concrete, structural steel, and footing subgrades. Good fit if you like being on job sites, don’t mind lifting and weather, and want a path into geotechnical or construction engineering.

Employer: Dynamic Survey LLC

Dynamic Survey LLC Location: Newtown, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead field survey work for commercial, residential, and industrial projects. You’ll handle boundary, topo, ALTA, utility, ROW, and construction layout surveys, often running your own crew and equipment—great if you have several years of survey experience and want more responsibility.

Employer: Dynamic Engineering Consultants, PC

Dynamic Engineering Consultants, PC Location: Newtown, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000–$108,000 (posted range)

Lead due diligence and site design for retail, commercial, industrial, and residential projects, including grading, stormwater, utilities, and reports. This is a PE-level role with client interaction, board presentations, and budget management—ideal if you’re ready to own complex land development projects.

Employer: Dynamic Engineering Consultants, PC

Dynamic Engineering Consultants, PC Location: Newtown, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior civil site role overseeing land development design, stormwater, utilities, and permitting while leading a design team. You’ll manage budgets, mentor staff, present to boards, and drive business development—best for experienced PEs (7+ years) who want leadership and client-facing work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related openings or room to tailor the role.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.