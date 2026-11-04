🚧 Newtown, PA Construction Jobs with Multiple Openings $70K–$160K

Newtown’s construction scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you love hands-on carpentry or big civil projects. Here are a few strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Worthington & Shagen Custom Builder, Inc.

Worthington & Shagen Custom Builder, Inc. Location: Bucks County / Newtown, PA (On-site)

Type: Full-time, W-2

Pay: $25–$38+ per hour (OTE $70,000–$85,000/year)

High-end custom homes, detailed trim, cabinets, doors, and millwork. Good fit if you take pride in clean finish work and want steady, quality residential projects with 401(k) match, health insurance, PTO, and bonus potential.

Employer: Worthington and Shagen Custom Builder, Inc.

Worthington and Shagen Custom Builder, Inc. Location: Newtown, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35–$40/hour DOE

Hands-on lead role running residential jobs from start to finish. You’ll coordinate subs and materials, keep the site organized, and still swing a hammer. Comes with medical (after 90 days), 401(k) with 3% match, profit sharing, and PTO.

Employer: LVI Associates (for a heavy civil contractor)

(for a heavy civil contractor) Location: Newtown, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$160,000

Senior-level estimating for heavy highway, bridges, structural concrete, and transportation work. Best for someone with 5+ years heavy civil estimating who wants a stable project pipeline, full benefits, retirement options, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—good crews are in demand right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.