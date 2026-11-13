Newtown’s restaurant and school dining scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, there are several solid options in Sandy Hook right now.

Employer: Chartwells School Dining Services K12

Chartwells School Dining Services K12 Location: Newtown Public Schools, Sandy Hook, CT

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Full-time & Part-time Pay: $18.25–$18.50/hour

Schedule: Weekdays, around 8:00 am–2:00 pm, days may vary

School cafeteria role with steady daytime hours, weekends, summers, and 6 paid holidays off. You’ll prep food, run the register, keep things clean, and get access to benefits like retirement plans and health programs.

Employer: RED BRICK TAVERN

Location: Sandy Hook, CT

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $16.94–$25.00/hour

Be the friendly face at the door, manage the waitlist and seating, and lead the host team in a busy, upbeat restaurant. Good fit if you’ve hosted before, like talking with guests, and want to grow your leadership skills.

Employer: Nouveau Monde Wine Bar

Location: Sandy Hook, CT

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $18.00–$22.00/hour (based on experience)

Keep the kitchen running by cleaning dishes, utensils, and work areas in a fast-paced wine bar. Great if you’re reliable, can work evenings/weekends, and want a foot in the door with chances to move up in the kitchen.

If something here looks good, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—local spots tend to fill roles quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.