Newton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both hospital and imaging pros. Here are several local roles worth a look if you’re ready for a change.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Newton, NJ

Type: Full-time, Travel contract (13 weeks, days, 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $3,123 per week (plus possible tax-free stipends)

High-paying Cath Lab travel role with day shift hours, a 13-week contract, and benefits starting day 1. Includes options like lodging and meal per diems (if you qualify), 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and strong 24/7 clinical support.

Employer: Atlantic Health – Newton Medical Center

Location: Newton, NJ (Emergency Room)

(Emergency Room) Type: Full-time, Evenings (3 p.m.–3 a.m.)

Pay: Not listed (covered by NJ Pay Transparency; final rate shared at offer)

Hands-on role in a busy ER, helping with vital signs, ADLs, EKGs, phlebotomy, and glucose checks. Great fit if you have a HS diploma plus EMT or CNA, want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 403(b), PTO, tuition help), and like fast-paced team work.

Employer: ImageCare Radiology (via ADP listing)

(via ADP listing) Location: Newton/Sparta, NJ area

Type: Part-time, Saturdays 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

Pay: Not listed

Outpatient CT role with daytime weekend hours, ideal if you want extra income or a lighter schedule. Requires NJ state license, ARRT, and ability to handle CT exams, contrast, EMR/PACS, and patient prep in a patient-focused imaging center.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Newton tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.