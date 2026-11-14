Newton’s retail scene is busy right now, with several big brands hiring for front-line customer roles. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Location: 15 Hampton House Road, Newton, NJ 07860

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a paint and coatings store helping both retail and wholesale customers pick the right products, mix/tint paint, and keep the store looking sharp. This is a good fit if you enjoy hands-on work, can lift up to 50–70 lbs, and don’t mind a mix of customer service, sales, and light warehouse tasks.

Employer: Marshalls (TJX Companies)

Location: 3 Hampton House Rd, Route 206 N, Newton, NJ

Type: Part-time

Starting Pay: $15.92 – $16.42 per hour

Help keep the store organized, ring up customers, and get new merchandise out on the floor. This role is great if you want flexible hours, a fast-paced environment, and access to a solid benefits package and store discounts.

Employer: Walmart #2604

Location: 26 Hampton House Rd, Newton, NJ 07860

Type: Full-time

Hourly Wage: $21 – $34 per hour (plus possible premiums and incentives)

Lead the entertainment department, helping customers with TVs, electronics, and other tech while keeping displays stocked and looking good. This is a strong option if you like gadgets, want leadership responsibility, and are looking for full-time hours with benefits and paid education options.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—retail teams often have more than one opening or shift option.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.