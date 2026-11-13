Newton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both travelers and local clinicians. If you’re in allied health or rehab, there’s good money and flexible schedules on the table.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Newton, NJ

Salary: $3,123 per week (40 hours, 8-hour day shifts)

(40 hours, 8-hour day shifts) Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract starting 11/23/2026

13-week Cath Lab Tech contract with guaranteed hours, day shifts, and day 1 medical, dental, and vision for you and your family. Includes travel and lodging stipends (if you qualify), 401(k), daily or weekly pay, license reimbursement, and lots of extra protections like liability, disability, and life insurance. 1+ year of experience required; no new grads.

Employer: Mohawk Meadows Rehab & Nursing Center

Location: Newton, NJ

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Per Diem / PRN

Work with adults in a skilled nursing facility providing speech, language, cognitive, and swallowing therapy. Great fit if you want flexible per-diem hours and a collaborative rehab team. Requires a Master’s in SLP and valid NJ SLP license; SNF and dysphagia experience are preferred but not strictly required.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.