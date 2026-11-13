📢 New law enforcement firing range opens in Sussex County

The Sussex County Public Safety Training Academy (PSTA) has opened a new outdoor firing range to train county and local law enforcement.

The range is in Sussex County and is not open to the general public. It includes advanced training technology, like a live‑action target system, to help officers practice real‑world situations and improve firearms safety and skills.

To limit neighborhood impacts, the College ordered two sound studies, which found noise levels would stay within acceptable standards. The finished range also has a 20‑foot berm (more than double the state minimum) and an 8‑foot perimeter fence for added safety.

The firing range is part of a larger training campus that also includes the Fire Academy, classrooms, and specialized courses for first responders and Fire Science Technology students at Sussex County Community College.

To learn more about SCCC public safety programs, visit sussex.edu/admissions.