undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Newton, NJ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Newton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from hospital floors to assisted living and even summer camp. Here are a few solid roles if you like caring for people and staying active on the job.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Assisted Living, Per Diem
- Employer: UMC (United Methodist Communities – Bristol Glen)
- Location: Newton, NJ (200 Bristol Glen Drive)
- Salary: $33–$40 per hour, based on experience
- Type: Per Diem
Per diem LPN role in an assisted living community that also offers memory care and skilled nursing. Flexible day, evening, and overnight shifts, plus benefits like health insurance, PTO, tuition help, and a retirement plan with match (some benefits depend on hours and position).
Nursing Assistant I – Full-time Nights, Med/Surg (7p–7a)
- Employer: Atlantic Health – Newton Medical Center
- Location: Newton, NJ
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, Nights (7p–7a)
Hands-on hospital role supporting nurses and doctors on a Med/Surg unit. You’ll help with daily care, vitals, meals, transport, and safety checks, making a big impact on patient comfort and family experience.
Nurse – Resident Camp (FVL)
- Employer: YMCA
- Location: Newton, NJ (resident camp setting)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Likely seasonal, on-site camp role
Great fit if you love kids and the outdoors. You’ll run the camp infirmary, handle meds and first aid, support camper health and safety, and work closely with the Camp Director and staff in a fun, active environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.