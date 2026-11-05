🏥 Newton, NJ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Newton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from hospital floors to assisted living and even summer camp. Here are a few solid roles if you like caring for people and staying active on the job.

Employer: UMC (United Methodist Communities – Bristol Glen)

UMC (United Methodist Communities – Bristol Glen) Location: Newton, NJ (200 Bristol Glen Drive)

(200 Bristol Glen Drive) Salary: $33–$40 per hour , based on experience

, based on experience Type: Per Diem

Per diem LPN role in an assisted living community that also offers memory care and skilled nursing. Flexible day, evening, and overnight shifts, plus benefits like health insurance, PTO, tuition help, and a retirement plan with match (some benefits depend on hours and position).

Employer: Atlantic Health – Newton Medical Center

Location: Newton, NJ

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Nights (7p–7a)

Hands-on hospital role supporting nurses and doctors on a Med/Surg unit. You’ll help with daily care, vitals, meals, transport, and safety checks, making a big impact on patient comfort and family experience.

Employer: YMCA

Location: Newton, NJ (resident camp setting)

(resident camp setting) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Likely seasonal, on-site camp role

Great fit if you love kids and the outdoors. You’ll run the camp infirmary, handle meds and first aid, support camper health and safety, and work closely with the Camp Director and staff in a fun, active environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.