🛒 Newton, NJ Retail Jobs With Multiple Flexible Openings

Newton’s retail scene is steady right now, with solid national brands hiring and offering room to grow. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Newton, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00 – $16.65 per hour

Pick and stage online orders, help customers get the right items, and use powered equipment like forklifts (training/certification required). This role is great if you want flexible hours plus big-company perks like health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and an employee discount.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Newton, NJ

Type: Full-time

Lead a small team, drive sales, and keep the store running smoothly while delivering AutoZone’s “WOW!” customer service. Good fit if you like coaching others, don’t mind a flexible schedule (days, nights, weekends), and want to build a management career in automotive retail.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Location: Newton, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Around $16.25 per hour (anticipated)

Help customers on the sales floor, run the register, and keep the store clean and organized. This one stands out for respectful scheduling (6am–10pm), store discounts, 401(k), and paid time off even for part-timers.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and many are open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.