Newton’s a solid spot right now if you like being behind the wheel. A couple of well-known carriers are hiring for steady routes with good pay.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Newton, NC (must live within 50 miles)

(must live within 50 miles) Type: Full-time company driver

company driver Pay: Average $1,100–$1,350 weekly (mileage + hourly on-duty pay)

(mileage + hourly on-duty pay) Home time: Multiple times per week

Sign-on bonus: Up to $5,000 (experienced) / $2,000 (inexperienced)

Haul no-touch, mostly drop-and-hook retail freight for Target on dry van trailers, running GA, MD, NC, TN, and VA with 3–5 loads per week. All CDL-A holders can apply, and there’s a $1,000 weekly guarantee for your first 180 days, plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Newton, NC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $23.52/hour

Drive FedEx vehicles to pick up and deliver packages, cover different routes, and help with loading/unloading trailers and ground support. You’ll need a high school diploma/GED, valid driver’s license, clean driving record, and ability to lift 50 lbs, plus solid customer service skills.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.