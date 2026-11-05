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🏭 Newton, NC Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Newton’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles and steady hours. If you like hands-on work in clean, modern plants, these are worth a look.
Kit Assembly – Production Line Inspector (1st Shift)
- Employer: SARSTEDT Group
- Location: Newton, NC
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift (6:00am–2:30pm, Mon–Fri, occasional Sat)
- Pay: From $18.00/hour
Inspect small, precision-molded parts in a clean, climate-controlled, state-of-the-art facility. Great fit if you’re detail-focused and want stable work, strong benefits, paid holidays, PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.
Injection Molding Technician – 3rd Shift
- Employer: SARSTEDT Group
- Location: Newton, NC
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (10:00pm–6:00am, Mon–Fri, occasional Sat)
- Pay: Starting at $25.22/hour + $2.00/hour shift diff (3rd shift)
Hands-on role setting up molds, doing changeovers, and troubleshooting injection molding machines. Ideal if you already have injection molding experience and want top-tier hourly pay, strong benefits, and long-term stability in a modern plant.
Auto Cutter Operator – Furniture Manufacturing
- Employer: American Leather Operations LLC / LEE Industries
- Location: Newton, NC (Plant 3)
- Type: Full-time, 10-hour days (Mon–Thu 6:00am–4:30pm, some Fri 6:00am–10:00am)
- Pay: Not listed
Operate automated cutting equipment in a climate-controlled furniture plant, laying out fabric patterns for the best yield. Offers consistent 40–45 hours/week, no Saturdays, strong benefits, free on-site clinic from day one, and two company-wide shutdown weeks.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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