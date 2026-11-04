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Newton

🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Newton NC

2 days ago

Looking for a four‑legged friend in Newton, NC? These adoptable dogs at Catawba County Animal Services are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.

VINCENT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IPPhs_1GkOIZxB00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Merle
  • Adoption Fee: $65
  • Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services(828) 466-6812

👉 Meet VINCENT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

JULIANNA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H2df2_1GkOIZxB00
  • Breed: Labrador Retriever
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black with White
  • Adoption Fee: $65
  • Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services(828) 466-6812

👉 Meet JULIANNA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

ALITA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42hTDt_1GkOIZxB00
  • Breed: Husky
  • Age: Puppy (Baby)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black with White
  • Adoption Fee: $75
  • Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services(828) 466-6812

👉 Meet ALITA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

TRICK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j0TrN_1GkOIZxB00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
  • Adoption Fee: $65
  • Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services(828) 466-6812

👉 Meet TRICK and apply to adopt on adoptapet

ANDRE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n83YK_1GkOIZxB00
  • Breed: Great Dane
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
  • Adoption Fee: $65
  • Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services(828) 466-6812

👉 Meet ANDRE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

DAXX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A1L2c_1GkOIZxB00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black
  • Adoption Fee: $65
  • Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services(828) 466-6812

👉 Meet DAXX and apply to adopt on adoptapet

MARTHA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OjpDN_1GkOIZxB00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium) / English (Redtick) Coonhound
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
  • Adoption Fee: $65
  • Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services(828) 466-6812

👉 Meet MARTHA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

SKYE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fnnSr_1GkOIZxB00
  • Breed: Border Collie
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black
  • Adoption Fee: $65
  • Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services(828) 466-6812

👉 Meet SKYE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

LEELA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hfJVi_1GkOIZxB00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black
  • Adoption Fee: $65
  • Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services(828) 466-6812

👉 Meet LEELA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

CHRISTINE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18uEnk_1GkOIZxB00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White
  • Adoption Fee: $65
  • Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services(828) 466-6812

👉 Meet CHRISTINE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

TRENT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F616B_1GkOIZxB00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black
  • Adoption Fee: $65
  • Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services(828) 466-6812

👉 Meet TRENT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

MARSHMALLOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2007FR_1GkOIZxB00
  • Breed: Labrador Retriever
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
  • Adoption Fee: $65
  • Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services(828) 466-6812

👉 Meet MARSHMALLOW and apply to adopt on adoptapet

BLAIR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PuSxZ_1GkOIZxB00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: White with Brown/Chocolate
  • Adoption Fee: $65
  • Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services(828) 466-6812

👉 Meet BLAIR and apply to adopt on adoptapet

CARRIE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yEeqA_1GkOIZxB00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate
  • Adoption Fee: $65
  • Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services(828) 466-6812

👉 Meet CARRIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

TREAT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41F5Gt_1GkOIZxB00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
  • Adoption Fee: $65
  • Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services(828) 466-6812

👉 Meet TREAT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

ANYA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1znAR9_1GkOIZxB00
  • Breed: German Shepherd Dog
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black with Brown/Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
  • Adoption Fee: $65
  • Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services(828) 466-6812

👉 Meet ANYA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Newton, NC, consider visiting Catawba County Animal Services or calling (828) 466-6812 to ask about any of these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help each pup find a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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