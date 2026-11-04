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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Newton NC
Looking for a four‑legged friend in Newton, NC? These adoptable dogs at Catawba County Animal Services are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.
VINCENT
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Merle
- Adoption Fee: $65
- Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services — (828) 466-6812
👉 Meet VINCENT and apply to adopt on adoptapet
JULIANNA
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with White
- Adoption Fee: $65
- Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services — (828) 466-6812
👉 Meet JULIANNA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ALITA
- Breed: Husky
- Age: Puppy (Baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with White
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services — (828) 466-6812
👉 Meet ALITA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TRICK
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Adoption Fee: $65
- Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services — (828) 466-6812
👉 Meet TRICK and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ANDRE
- Breed: Great Dane
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $65
- Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services — (828) 466-6812
👉 Meet ANDRE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
DAXX
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black
- Adoption Fee: $65
- Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services — (828) 466-6812
👉 Meet DAXX and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MARTHA
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium) / English (Redtick) Coonhound
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Adoption Fee: $65
- Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services — (828) 466-6812
👉 Meet MARTHA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SKYE
- Breed: Border Collie
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $65
- Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services — (828) 466-6812
👉 Meet SKYE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LEELA
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $65
- Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services — (828) 466-6812
👉 Meet LEELA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CHRISTINE
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White
- Adoption Fee: $65
- Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services — (828) 466-6812
👉 Meet CHRISTINE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TRENT
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black
- Adoption Fee: $65
- Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services — (828) 466-6812
👉 Meet TRENT and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MARSHMALLOW
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Adoption Fee: $65
- Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services — (828) 466-6812
👉 Meet MARSHMALLOW and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BLAIR
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $65
- Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services — (828) 466-6812
👉 Meet BLAIR and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CARRIE
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $65
- Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services — (828) 466-6812
👉 Meet CARRIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TREAT
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Adoption Fee: $65
- Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services — (828) 466-6812
👉 Meet TREAT and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ANYA
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with Brown/Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Adoption Fee: $65
- Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services — (828) 466-6812
👉 Meet ANYA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Newton, NC, consider visiting Catawba County Animal Services or calling (828) 466-6812 to ask about any of these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help each pup find a loving home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.