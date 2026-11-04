🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Newton NC

Looking for a four‑legged friend in Newton, NC? These adoptable dogs at Catawba County Animal Services are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Merle

Merle Adoption Fee: $65

Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services — (828) 466-6812

👉 Meet VINCENT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption Fee: $65

Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services — (828) 466-6812

👉 Meet JULIANNA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services — (828) 466-6812

👉 Meet ALITA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption Fee: $65

Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services — (828) 466-6812

👉 Meet TRICK and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Dane

Great Dane Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $65

Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services — (828) 466-6812

👉 Meet ANDRE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Adoption Fee: $65

Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services — (828) 466-6812

👉 Meet DAXX and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium) / English (Redtick) Coonhound

Mixed Breed (Medium) / English (Redtick) Coonhound Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption Fee: $65

Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services — (828) 466-6812

👉 Meet MARTHA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie

Border Collie Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $65

Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services — (828) 466-6812

👉 Meet SKYE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $65

Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services — (828) 466-6812

👉 Meet LEELA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White Adoption Fee: $65

Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services — (828) 466-6812

👉 Meet CHRISTINE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Adoption Fee: $65

Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services — (828) 466-6812

👉 Meet TRENT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption Fee: $65

Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services — (828) 466-6812

👉 Meet MARSHMALLOW and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White with Brown/Chocolate

White with Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $65

Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services — (828) 466-6812

👉 Meet BLAIR and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $65

Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services — (828) 466-6812

👉 Meet CARRIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption Fee: $65

Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services — (828) 466-6812

👉 Meet TREAT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with Brown/Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Black with Brown/Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption Fee: $65

Shelter: Catawba County Animal Services — (828) 466-6812

👉 Meet ANYA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Newton, NC, consider visiting Catawba County Animal Services or calling (828) 466-6812 to ask about any of these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help each pup find a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.