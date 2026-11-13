Newton’s retail scene is steady right now, with a few solid front-line roles open for people who like helping customers and staying busy on their feet.

Below are several customer service and retail jobs hiring now in Newton, MS.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Newton, MS

Type: Full-time (position may also be part-time per description)

Full-time (position may also be part-time per description) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level auto parts sales role helping DIY customers in-store and by phone. You’ll install batteries and wipers, keep shelves stocked, and handle inventory while learning more about car parts and store systems.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 188 Northside Drive, Newton, MS 39345

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-store role where you run the register, help customers find items, unload trucks, and keep the store clean and stocked. Comes with retail perks like an Employee Assistance Program, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: 2020 Companies (Verizon Wireless program)

(Verizon Wireless program) Location: Walmart #1069 – Newton, MS 39345

Type: Full-time

Salary: Commission-only; average reps earn about $600–$1,000 weekly (per listing)

In-store Verizon sales rep inside Walmart, focused on phones, plans, and activations with uncapped commission and paid training. Good fit if you’re outgoing, like sales goals, and want benefits like health coverage, PTO, and 401(k) with company match.

If something here looks close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and reading the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you’d think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.