🚔 Newton, MS Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Patrol Openings

Newton’s security scene is busy right now, with steady patrol work and room to grow. If you like staying alert, being outdoors, and keeping places safe, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Newton, MS

Type: Part-time (Enhanced, fixed Monday 3 PM – 11 PM shift)

Pay: $16.25/hour

Part-time patrol role with a steady weekly “anchor” shift and the option to pick up extra shifts for more hours and pay. You’ll patrol a logistics site, monitor access points, respond calmly to incidents, and complete reports. Must be 18+, have a high school diploma or equivalent, pass a background check and drug screen, and be okay with limited on-site facilities (portable toilets, rustic guard shacks). Offers paid training, benefits, and a path to full-time.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Newton, MS

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Fri & Sat, 11 PM – 7 AM

Pay: $16.25/hour

Overnight patrol and observation at a contract logistics location, ideal if you want weekend night shifts. You’ll do regular perimeter patrols, watch for unusual activity, support access control, and provide customer service. Must be 18+, have a high school diploma or equivalent, pass a background check and drug screen, and be comfortable with limited on-site facilities. Includes paid training, shift-claiming tools, retirement plan access, and perks/discounts.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.