🏭 Newton, MS Manufacturing: Multiple ESCO Openings On-Site

Newton’s plant scene is busy right now, and Weir ESCO is hiring for hands-on roles with solid benefits. If you like physical work, steady hours, and growth in manufacturing, these are worth a look.

Employer: ESCO Group LLC (Weir ESCO)

ESCO Group LLC (Weir ESCO) Location: Newton, MS – On-site

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (1:00 pm – 11:15 pm)

Salary: Not listed

You’ll maintain and repair ladles and vessels, chip out old linings, re-brick AOD vessels, and move heavy equipment using an overhead crane. This role is very physical (lifting up to 50 lbs, heat, noise) but comes with medical, dental, vision, 5% 401(k) match, 15 days PTO in year one, and 11 paid holidays.

Employer: ESCO Group LLC / Weir ESCO

ESCO Group LLC / Weir ESCO Location: Newton, MS – On-site

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Work on the casting-making process while keeping your area clean, safe, and on pace with production goals. Great fit if you have a high school diploma/GED, can follow detailed instructions, and want to grow in a global manufacturing company with competitive pay, career development support, wellness programs, and global team connections.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.