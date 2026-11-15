Newton’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from home care to senior living to behavioral health. If you’re looking to care for people close to home, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Next Level ABA

Next Level ABA Location: Auburndale, MA / Greater Boston

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about 1:1 support for neurodiverse kids and teens in their homes and community. Great fit if you’re patient, curious about psychology or special education, and want paid training toward your RBT certification.

Employer: Next Level ABA

Next Level ABA Location: Newton, MA / Greater Boston

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Same core work as the full-time role—1:1 ABA therapy with BCBA support—but with more flexible hours. Good option if you’re a student or testing out the field and want company-paid RBT training.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Newton, MA & surrounding areas

Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract

Pay: $2,132–$2,592 per week (hourly, not per visit)

Work daytime home health visits (about 5–6 per day) helping patients stay safe and strong at home. Ideal if you’re an experienced PT who knows home health, OASIS-E, and EMRs and wants strong weekly pay plus day-1 benefits and CEU access.

Employer: Benchmark Senior Living

Location: Newton, MA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $19–$20.25 per hour

Support residents with daily care in a home-like senior community, with openings on 7–3, 3–11, and 11–7. Comes with paid training, uniforms, PTO, and benefits for eligible staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.