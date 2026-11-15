Newton’s retail scene is busy right now, especially around Chestnut Hill and Newtonville. If you like helping customers and being on your feet, there are several solid options hiring today.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Newtonville, MA

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $19.00–$25.40/hour

Stock shelves, keep displays fresh, and help customers on the grocery floor. No retail experience needed, and you get store discounts, paid time off options, and a possible base pay bump after 90 days.

Employer: Warby Parker

Location: Chestnut Hill, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base + variable compensation (range not listed)

Lead a team of opticians, fit and adjust eyewear, and keep the store running smoothly. This is a great fit if you’re a licensed (or ABO-certified) optician with 2+ years in management and want strong benefits like health insurance, 401(k), and free glasses.

Employer: J.Jill

Location: Chestnut Hill, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.70–$27.15/hour + retail incentive plan

Help lead a women’s fashion store, coach the team, and drive sales while keeping the store looking great. Comes with a generous discount, 401(k) with match, and full-time benefits like medical, dental, vision, and paid time off.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market

Location: Auburndale, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages (exact range not listed), paid weekly

Learn meat cutting on the job—no prior cutting experience needed. You’ll work in a fast-paced, hands-on role with flexible schedules, store discounts, and access to health benefits and paid time off if eligible.

Employer: Vince

Location: Newton, MA (Chestnut Hill)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$26/hour + sales-based incentives

Lead by example on the sales floor in a luxury fashion setting, grow your client book, and help hit store goals. Includes strong benefits like health coverage, 401(k) with match, paid time off, clothing allowance, and a gym reimbursement.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.