Newton’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from hospitals to senior living and private practices. If you’re in medical or dental care and want solid pay plus some flexibility, these are worth a look.

Employer: Affinity Dental Management (Newton Centre Dental)

Affinity Dental Management (Newton Centre Dental) Location: Newton Centre, MA

Type: Part-time (2–3 days/week, Mon–Fri, days only)

Part-time (2–3 days/week, Mon–Fri, days only) Salary: $60–$65+/hour + monthly incentives + $2,500 sign-on bonus

+ monthly incentives + Why it’s appealing: No evenings or weekends, 60-minute adult recall visits (no rushed hygiene), modern digital office, and a full, established patient schedule from day one.

Employer: Mass General Brigham (Newton-Wellesley Hospital)

(Newton-Wellesley Hospital) Location: Newton, MA

Type: Full-time, night shift , onsite

Full-time, , onsite Salary: $135,720 – $173,867.20/year

Why it’s appealing: High-acuity ED with adult and pediatric trauma rooms, strong teaching environment, and a major health system with career growth and comprehensive benefits. Requires 2+ years ED PA experience.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

Location: Newton & Wayland, MA (senior living communities)

(senior living communities) Type: Full-time, field-based

Full-time, field-based Pay: $45.00 – $53.00 per point (experience-based) + full benefits

(experience-based) + full benefits Why it’s appealing: $5,000 sign-on bonus, flexible schedule, one-on-one geriatric care in assisted and independent living, and strong benefits (paid holidays, PTO, health, 401k match).

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

Location: Newton, MA

Type: Full-time or part-time

Full-time or part-time Pay: $48.00 – $54.00/hour (experience-based)

(experience-based) Why it’s appealing: Flexible schedule, true 1:1 outpatient therapy with adults and seniors in independent/assisted living, mileage reimbursement, and supportive onboarding and mentorship.

Employer: Outworx

Location: Newton, MA 02462

Type: Full-time 13-week contract , evenings (3:00 pm–11:30 pm), 5x8s with rotating weekends/holidays

Full-time , evenings (3:00 pm–11:30 pm), 5x8s with rotating weekends/holidays Pay: $32.00/hour

Why it’s appealing: Solid evening schedule, potential contract extension, and a good fit if you have 1+ year sterile tech experience and CRCST/HSPA certification.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.