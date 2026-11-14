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Newton
🏥 Newton, MA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles
12 days ago
Newton’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from hospitals to senior living and private practices. If you’re in medical or dental care and want solid pay plus some flexibility, these are worth a look.
Dental Hygienist – Part-Time, $2,500 Sign-On
- Employer: Affinity Dental Management (Newton Centre Dental)
- Location: Newton Centre, MA
- Type: Part-time (2–3 days/week, Mon–Fri, days only)
- Salary: $60–$65+/hour + monthly incentives + $2,500 sign-on bonus
- Why it’s appealing: No evenings or weekends, 60-minute adult recall visits (no rushed hygiene), modern digital office, and a full, established patient schedule from day one.
Physician Assistant – Emergency Department (Nocturnist)
- Employer: Mass General Brigham (Newton-Wellesley Hospital)
- Location: Newton, MA
- Type: Full-time, night shift, onsite
- Salary: $135,720 – $173,867.20/year
- Why it’s appealing: High-acuity ED with adult and pediatric trauma rooms, strong teaching environment, and a major health system with career growth and comprehensive benefits. Requires 2+ years ED PA experience.
Home Health Visits Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)
- Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care
- Location: Newton & Wayland, MA (senior living communities)
- Type: Full-time, field-based
- Pay: $45.00 – $53.00 per point (experience-based) + full benefits
- Why it’s appealing: $5,000 sign-on bonus, flexible schedule, one-on-one geriatric care in assisted and independent living, and strong benefits (paid holidays, PTO, health, 401k match).
Outpatient Occupational Therapist – Senior Living Communities
- Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care
- Location: Newton, MA
- Type: Full-time or part-time
- Pay: $48.00 – $54.00/hour (experience-based)
- Why it’s appealing: Flexible schedule, true 1:1 outpatient therapy with adults and seniors in independent/assisted living, mileage reimbursement, and supportive onboarding and mentorship.
Sterile Processing Technician (Central Sterile Tech)
- Employer: Outworx
- Location: Newton, MA 02462
- Type: Full-time 13-week contract, evenings (3:00 pm–11:30 pm), 5x8s with rotating weekends/holidays
- Pay: $32.00/hour
- Why it’s appealing: Solid evening schedule, potential contract extension, and a good fit if you have 1+ year sterile tech experience and CRCST/HSPA certification.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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