Newton’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially for project managers with tech, engineering, or data experience. Here are several strong openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Comrise

Comrise Location: Newton, MA

Type: Contract (12 months)

Pay: $75–$80/hour

Lead engineering projects for medical devices, working with cross‑functional teams from planning through launch. Great fit if you have an electrical/electronics/automation background and 3–5 years of project management in a regulated medical device environment.

Employer: Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Location: Remote (US-based), company HQ in Newton, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $93,000–$105,000/year + bonus eligible

Deadline to apply: 10/1/26

Oversee complex client and internal projects, lead a team of project managers, and drive best practices across departments. Fully remote in the U.S., with strong benefits (medical, 401(k), paid time off, tuition help) and a focus on ERP/HR systems and cross‑functional collaboration.

Employer: Burns & McDonnell

Location: Newton, MA (role also listed in NY, CT, NJ)

(role also listed in NY, CT, NJ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000–$290,000/year

Lead multi‑discipline engineering teams on mission‑critical data center projects in a fast‑growing, high‑tech sector. Ideal if you have 7+ years’ experience, strong project management skills, and an engineering or architecture degree (PE license strongly preferred).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Newton employers are moving fast on strong management talent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.