Newton’s education scene is busy and growing, with lots of options if you like working with kids and families. Here are several local roles, from tutoring to running full after-school programs.

Employer: PreppedPlus

PreppedPlus Location: Newton Centre, MA (in person)

(in person) Type: Contract , 6–12 hours/week

, Pay: From $45/hour

Work one-on-one or in small groups helping students prep for ISEE, SSAT, and SAT in both math and English. Great fit if you have test-prep experience, enjoy tailoring lessons, and want flexible scheduling with strong hourly pay.

Employer: Circuit Lab

Circuit Lab Location: Newton, MA (plus nearby towns; in person)

(plus nearby towns; in person) Type: Part-time , 15–20 hours/week

, Pay: $20–$25/hour

Lead fun, hands-on electronics and coding classes for elementary and middle school students in after-school programs. Ideal if you like STEM projects, have some classroom experience, and want weekday afternoon hours with a flexible schedule.

Employer: JCC Greater Boston

Location: Newton, MA (hybrid – mostly in person during school year)

(hybrid – mostly in person during school year) Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)

Pay: $23–$24.50/hour

Coordinate and help lead the Discovery Club After School Program for grades K–5, plus support family events and programs. This role comes with comprehensive benefits, generous PTO, and free JCC fitness membership and program discounts.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.