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🎓 Newton, MA Education Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles
Newton’s education scene is busy and growing, with lots of options if you like working with kids and families. Here are several local roles, from tutoring to running full after-school programs.
Experienced ISEE, SSAT or SAT Tutor – Math & English
- Employer: PreppedPlus
- Location: Newton Centre, MA (in person)
- Type: Contract, 6–12 hours/week
- Pay: From $45/hour
Work one-on-one or in small groups helping students prep for ISEE, SSAT, and SAT in both math and English. Great fit if you have test-prep experience, enjoy tailoring lessons, and want flexible scheduling with strong hourly pay.
After-School Instructor: Electronics Classes for Kids
- Employer: Circuit Lab
- Location: Newton, MA (plus nearby towns; in person)
- Type: Part-time, 15–20 hours/week
- Pay: $20–$25/hour
Lead fun, hands-on electronics and coding classes for elementary and middle school students in after-school programs. Ideal if you like STEM projects, have some classroom experience, and want weekday afternoon hours with a flexible schedule.
Program Coordinator, After School Program
- Employer: JCC Greater Boston
- Location: Newton, MA (hybrid – mostly in person during school year)
- Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)
- Pay: $23–$24.50/hour
Coordinate and help lead the Discovery Club After School Program for grades K–5, plus support family events and programs. This role comes with comprehensive benefits, generous PTO, and free JCC fitness membership and program discounts.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and may have related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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