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Newton
🛒 Newton, MA Retail Jobs: Multiple Grocery & Customer Service Roles
12 days ago
Newton’s grocery scene is busy right now, and several local stores are hiring for both entry-level and leadership roles. If you like fast-paced work, helping neighbors, and steady hours, these are worth a look.
Assistant Drive Up and Go Supervisor (Home Shopping)
- Employer: Star Market / Location: Auburndale, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at no less than local minimum wage, may be higher based on experience
This role leads the online order pickup team—overseeing picking, staging, and delivery so customers get accurate, on-time orders. Good fit if you like coaching a team, using tech tools, and keeping a busy operation running smoothly.
Meat Cutter Apprentice
- Employer: Shaw’s / Location: Auburndale, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at no less than local minimum wage, may be higher based on experience
Hands-on training role where you learn meat cutting from pros—no prior cutting experience needed. Great if you want a trade, don’t mind cooler temps, and enjoy helping customers at the meat counter.
Overnight Assistant Crew Chief
- Employer: Star Market / Location: Newtonville, MA
- Type: Full-time, overnight
- Pay: Starting at no less than local minimum wage, may be higher based on experience
Support the overnight team that unloads trucks and stocks shelves so the store looks great by morning. Ideal if you like night shifts, staying active, and taking on a lead role without being front-and-center with customers all day.
Assistant Drive Up and Go Supervisor (Home Shopping)
- Employer: Shaw’s / Location: Newtonville, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at no less than local minimum wage, may be higher based on experience
Similar to the Auburndale role, but based in Newtonville—leading digital order fulfillment and curbside pickup. Good for organized multitaskers who enjoy both customer contact and behind-the-scenes operations.
Meat Manager
- Employer: Star Market / Location: Newtonville, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at no less than local minimum wage, may be higher based on experience; may be bonus-eligible
Department leader role overseeing meat production, displays, ordering, and a small team. Best for someone with meat or food retail experience who’s ready to own results and keep quality and food safety tight.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the store has similar openings and room to move up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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