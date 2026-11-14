Newton’s hospice and palliative care scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for social workers who can support patients and families across Greater Boston.

Below are several Good Shepherd Community Care roles based in Newton / Newton Centre, MA.

Employer: Good Shepherd Community Care

Good Shepherd Community Care Location: Newton Centre, MA (travel across Greater Boston & Metrowest)

(travel across Greater Boston & Metrowest) Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$100,000+ (starting range; may be higher based on experience)

Lead role on an interdisciplinary hospice team with a reduced caseload plus leadership duties for other social workers. Ideal if you have an MSW (LICSW preferred), are comfortable with end-of-life care, and want strong benefits (4 weeks PTO year one, 12 holidays, health/dental/vision from day one, 403(b) match, disability, and more).

Employer: Good Shepherd Community Care

Good Shepherd Community Care Location: Newton, MA (travel across Greater Boston & Metrowest)

(travel across Greater Boston & Metrowest) Type: Per diem / variable hours

Pay: Per-visit rates

Flexible, as-needed schedule providing short-term counseling, crisis support, and help with advance directives and end-of-life planning. Great if you have an MSW with MA license, want to stay in hospice work without a full-time load, and still access perks like a 403(b) with match eligibility and an EAP.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—details like schedule and territory can often be discussed once you’re in the interview process.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.