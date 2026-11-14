Newton’s admin job scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and city services. If you like helping people and keeping things organized, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mass General Brigham / Newton-Wellesley Hospital

Mass General Brigham / Newton-Wellesley Hospital Location: Newton, MA (onsite at 2014 Washington Street )

(onsite at ) Type: Full-time, Day shift (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $22.35 – $25.28/hour

Support nurses, social workers, and doctors with discharge planning and care transitions. This is a good fit if you’re organized, comfortable with patient info and forms, and want to grow your career in a major hospital system.

Employer: Next Step Health Care

Location: West Newton, MA

Type: Full-time, Day position

Pay: Up to $20.00/hour

Be the friendly face at a skilled nursing center, greeting visitors, answering phones, and helping with basic admin tasks. Comes with PTO, health benefits, 401(k), and fun perks like Verizon and Six Flags discounts.

Employer: City of Newton

Location: Newton, MA (Cooper Center for Active Living)

Type: Full-time (hours may include some nights/weekends)

Full-time (hours may include some nights/weekends) Pay: Targeted salary range posted by the City (starting pay usually in the lower steps of the range; exact offer depends on experience and qualifications)

Help plan and run programs, events, and trips for older adults, plus handle sign-ups, fees, and basic office work. Great if you enjoy event-style work, customer service, and being part of a mission-driven city team with strong benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on schedules, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.