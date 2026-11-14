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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Newton Right Now
Newton neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from craft supplies to small furniture. Take a look and see if something fits your home or next project.
Beautiful Moroccan (porcelain) Tile scraps
Item: Beautiful leftover Moroccan (porcelain) tile pieces
Condition: Leftover scraps, good for art or craft projects
Location: West Newton North, Newton, MA
Source: nextdoor.com
The owner has extra Moroccan-style porcelain tile scraps and wants to give them to arty, crafty people before tossing them. These would be great for mosaics, small tables, coasters, or other DIY projects. They’re clearing out the basement soon, so you’ll want to reach out quickly if you’re interested.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Extension cord (Newton Centre)
Item: 75-foot extension cord
Condition: Needs a replacement plug
Location: Newton, Massachusetts (Newton Centre area)
Source: trashnothing.com
Long 75' extension cord that just needs a new plug to be useful again. A good free deal if you’re handy or don’t mind a small repair. The poster is using a Fair Chance Policy, so they’ll wait a bit before choosing who gets it, to give more people time to reply. Photos are available on the listing.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Solid wood coffee tray table folding leaves
Item: Round solid wood tray table with folding sides
Condition: Sitting outside in the rain but described as not damaged and “really nice”
Location: 15–17 Allen Ave near Beacon St, Waban, MA
Source: nextdoor.com
This is a solid wood round tray table with foldable sides and heart-shaped handles. It’s out by the curb at 15–17 Allen Ave near Beacon St in Waban and is free to take. If you’re nearby and need a small table, this could be a great find—just be ready to give it a quick dry-off or cleanup.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Newton tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and contact the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.