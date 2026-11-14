Newton neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from craft supplies to small furniture. Take a look and see if something fits your home or next project.

Item: Beautiful leftover Moroccan (porcelain) tile pieces

Condition: Leftover scraps, good for art or craft projects

Location: West Newton North, Newton, MA

Source: nextdoor.com

The owner has extra Moroccan-style porcelain tile scraps and wants to give them to arty, crafty people before tossing them. These would be great for mosaics, small tables, coasters, or other DIY projects. They’re clearing out the basement soon, so you’ll want to reach out quickly if you’re interested.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 75-foot extension cord

Condition: Needs a replacement plug

Location: Newton, Massachusetts (Newton Centre area)

Source: trashnothing.com

Long 75' extension cord that just needs a new plug to be useful again. A good free deal if you’re handy or don’t mind a small repair. The poster is using a Fair Chance Policy, so they’ll wait a bit before choosing who gets it, to give more people time to reply. Photos are available on the listing.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Round solid wood tray table with folding sides

Condition: Sitting outside in the rain but described as not damaged and “really nice”

Location: 15–17 Allen Ave near Beacon St, Waban, MA

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a solid wood round tray table with foldable sides and heart-shaped handles. It’s out by the curb at 15–17 Allen Ave near Beacon St in Waban and is free to take. If you’re nearby and need a small table, this could be a great find—just be ready to give it a quick dry-off or cleanup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Newton tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and contact the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.