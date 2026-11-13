Newton’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re into hands-on machine work or precision quality checks. Here are a few strong roles hiring locally.

Employer: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers Location: Newton, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $83,350 – $114,609 base pay range

Inspect electromechanical and sterile single-use components to keep medical devices safe and up to standard. Good fit if you know ISO 13485/9001, precision measuring tools, and PCB/PCBA inspection.

Employer: Materion

Materion Location: Newton, MA

Type: Full-time (3rd shift)

Full-time (3rd shift) Salary: $23.99 – $29.39 per hour

Run and monitor production machines for advanced materials, keep detailed records, and use tools like micrometers and calipers to hold tight tolerances. Great for someone with basic manufacturing experience and strong attention to detail.

Employer: Materion

Materion Location: Newton, MA

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (Sun–Fri, 10:30pm–7:00am)

Salary: $24.41 – $30.15 per hour

Focus on sanding, grinding, shearing, and leveling rolled metal products to meet strict specs. Good next step if you have some production experience and like hands-on work with clear measurements and goals.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.