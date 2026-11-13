Newton’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from campus dining to hotels and grocery deli counters. If you like fast-paced work and serving people, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Boston College

Boston College Location: Chestnut Hill, MA (Boston College campus)

(Boston College campus) Salary: $67,350 – $84,200 (full-time equivalent hiring range)

(full-time equivalent hiring range) Type: Full-time

Help run daily dining operations at a busy campus dining hall, leading staff, handling scheduling, and keeping food quality and service standards high. This role is great if you have 3–5 years of food & beverage leadership and want strong university benefits like tuition remission and robust health coverage.

Employer: Pyramid Global Hospitality (Boston Marriott Newton)

(Boston Marriott Newton) Location: Auburndale, MA

Salary: $70,000 – $75,000

Type: Full-time

Plan and manage hotel events from start to finish, including banquet details, room setups, and guest needs at a large riverfront Marriott. Ideal if you have a hotel/restaurant background and want to own the details that make weddings, meetings, and conferences run smoothly.

Employer: Shaw’s (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Newtonville, MA

Salary: Starting at least at local minimum wage; may vary by experience

Type: Full-time

Lead the deli team in a busy grocery store—overseeing fresh food prep, displays, ordering, and customer service. Good fit if you like hands-on work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want weekly pay, store discounts, and access to health and retirement benefits if eligible.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.