Newton’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from grocery to home décor to insurance. Here are a few solid roles within easy reach of Newton, MA.

Employer: Safeway

Location: Auburndale, MA (Newton village)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level front-end role where you handle checkout, bagging, carts, and keeping the front of the store running smoothly. Good fit if you like staying active, talking with customers, and want flexible hours plus weekly pay and store discounts.

Employer: Liberty Mutual Insurance

Location: Newton, MA (supports Westborough office, hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed; pay based on experience and location

Customer-focused phone role helping people after auto accidents, with paid training and licensing and a Fortune 100 employer name on your resume. Hybrid setup with limited in-office days and strong benefits and development programs.

Employer: Pottery Barn / Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Location: Chestnut Hill, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25.00–$30.00 per hour

Lead the sales floor, coach a team, and create a high-end customer experience in a busy home store. This role comes with a strong employee discount, health benefits (for eligible full-time staff), 401(k), and lots of growth and learning opportunities.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.