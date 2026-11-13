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🛒 Newton, MA Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Openings Nearby
Newton’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from grocery to home décor to insurance. Here are a few solid roles within easy reach of Newton, MA.
Front End Entry Level
Employer: Safeway
Location: Auburndale, MA (Newton village)
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Entry-level front-end role where you handle checkout, bagging, carts, and keeping the front of the store running smoothly. Good fit if you like staying active, talking with customers, and want flexible hours plus weekly pay and store discounts.
Auto Claims Desk Adjuster Hybrid - Westborough
Employer: Liberty Mutual Insurance
Location: Newton, MA (supports Westborough office, hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Range not listed; pay based on experience and location
Customer-focused phone role helping people after auto accidents, with paid training and licensing and a Fortune 100 employer name on your resume. Hybrid setup with limited in-office days and strong benefits and development programs.
Assistant Store Manager - Sales & Service, Full Time, Chestnut Hill - Pottery Barn
Employer: Pottery Barn / Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
Location: Chestnut Hill, MA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $25.00–$30.00 per hour
Lead the sales floor, coach a team, and create a high-end customer experience in a busy home store. This role comes with a strong employee discount, health benefits (for eligible full-time staff), 401(k), and lots of growth and learning opportunities.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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