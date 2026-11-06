📅 Adult Handicraft Hangout at Newton Free Library Nov 5

📅 Craft night for adults at Newton Free Library

Bring your latest project and hang out with other makers at Handicraft Hangout on Thursday, November 5, 2026, 7:00–8:30pm in Room B at the Newton Free Library.

This is a relaxed space to:

Work on your own knitting, crochet, embroidery, drawing, or other crafts

Share ideas and chat with fellow crafters

All skill levels and creative mediums are welcome. This is not a teaching class, so please bring your own projects and materials. A small amount of supplies will be available.

Registration is encouraged but not required.

Questions? Email Helen at newtonpublicservices@minlib.net.

Accessibility: Reasonable accommodations are available. Contact the City of Newton’s ADA Coordinator at adacoordinator@newtonma.gov or (617) 796-1440 at least two business days before the event. For Telecommunications Relay Service, dial 711 or call City Hall’s TTY/TDD line at 617-796-1089.