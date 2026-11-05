📋 Newton, MA Admin Jobs With Multiple Part-Time Openings

Newton has some solid part-time admin roles right now, especially if you like working with people and keeping things organized. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: Life Time Inc.

Life Time Inc. Location: Newton, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00–$18.00/hour (hourly, based on experience)

You’ll be the friendly voice and face of the spa—answering calls, booking appointments, and helping guests choose services and products. Comes with a free gym membership, discounts, 401(k) with match (age limits apply), and access to training; full-time staff get extra health and PTO benefits.

Employer: Newton-Wellesley Hospital (Mass General Brigham)

Location: Newton, MA (2014 Washington Street)

(2014 Washington Street) Type: Part-time, 24 hrs/week, evenings

Schedule: 3:00 pm–11:30 pm, 3x/week, every other weekend & holiday

Pay: $17.71–$25.28/hour

Great fit if you want to be in healthcare without a clinical license. You’ll support nurses and doctors on an inpatient unit, manage patient flow (admissions, discharges, transfers), and handle phones and paperwork, all on-site with access to big-system benefits and growth paths.

Employer: Joseph A. Russo MD Companies

Location: Newton Center, MA

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $27.00–$30.00/hour

Front desk role in a busy, upscale medical aesthetics clinic. You’ll greet patients, run check-in/check-out, handle payments, book appointments, and help with leads and inventory. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, sick time, and staff discounts, plus training and room to grow in the aesthetics space.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local admin jobs move fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.