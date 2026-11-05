🛒 Newton, MA Retail Jobs: Multiple Local Customer-Facing Roles

Newton and nearby Auburndale have a steady flow of front-of-house jobs right now, from grocery leadership to flexible retail shifts and café work.

Below are several customer-facing roles you can scan quickly and apply to online.

Employer: Star Market (Albertsons Companies)

Star Market (Albertsons Companies) Location: Auburndale, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: At least local minimum wage; may be higher based on experience (weekly pay)

Lead the front end of a busy grocery store—overseeing cashiers, schedules, customer issues, and cash handling. Good fit if you have retail or front-end experience and want to grow into management with benefits, training, and potential bonuses.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Auburndale, MA

Type: Internship / Entry-level

Salary: $15.00 – $20.10 per hour

Flexible, entry-level store role handling cash, stocking, cleaning, and basic food prep. Training is provided, and there’s a strong “promote from within” focus plus benefits like PTO (if eligible) and tuition help.

Employer: Pressed Cafe

Location: Newton, MA

Type: Full-time (seasonal part-time may be possible)

(seasonal part-time may be possible) Salary: From $16.00/hr + tips

Front-of-house role at a busy café with a Mediterranean-inspired menu. You’ll ring up orders, run food and drinks, and keep the space clean—great if you like a fast pace, friendly guests, and steady tips.

If something here looks right, click through, skim the full description, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.