🤝 Newton, MA Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Newton has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being out in the community. These roles range from entry-level to master’s-level, with both weekday and weekend options.

Employer: Advocates

Advocates Location: Newton, MA

Type: Full-time (Tue–Fri 2pm–10pm, Sat 9am–5pm)

(Tue–Fri 2pm–10pm, Sat 9am–5pm) Pay: $18.50/hour

Entry-level role supporting adults with mental health and/or substance use challenges in a residential program. You’ll help with daily living skills, meds, finances, and community outings while working on a team that follows individualized treatment plans.

Employer: Good Shepherd Community Care

Location: Newton, MA / Greater Boston & Metrowest (travel required)

(travel required) Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri, 9am–5pm

, Mon–Fri, 9am–5pm Pay Range: $45,000 – $60,000/year

Master’s-level counseling role supporting family members after a loss through calls, 1:1 sessions, support groups, and memorial events. Comes with strong benefits (4 weeks PTO first year, 12 holidays, health/dental/vision from day one, 403(b) match) at a long-standing, non-profit hospice.

Employer: Massachusetts General Hospital – Aspire Program

Location: Newton, MA (community trips around metro Boston)

(community trips around metro Boston) Type: Part-time , Saturdays

, Saturdays Pay: $19.50 – $23.50/hour

Saturday-only role supporting teens (14–22) on the autism spectrum during community outings and social/recreational activities. Great fit if you enjoy coaching social skills, using public transit with groups, and can commit for the full semester.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.