Newton’s food scene is busy, and a few well-known spots are hiring now. Good options here if you like people, tips, and fast-paced shifts.

Employer: Thrive Restaurant Group (Applebee’s)

Thrive Restaurant Group (Applebee’s) Location: Newton, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Tip credit minimum wage plus tips (actual take-home varies)

Handle to-go orders by phone and online, run food to guests’ cars, take payments, and help keep things clean. Good fit if you like staying on the move and giving friendly service without working a traditional serving section.

Employer: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar / Thrive Restaurant Group

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar / Location: Newton, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Tip credit minimum wage plus tips (actual take-home varies)

Be the first smile guests see: open doors, manage the wait list, seat guests, and help with special needs like highchairs and accessibility. Great entry role if you want to learn restaurant flow and build strong customer service skills.

Employer: Domino’s (Independent Franchise)

(Independent Franchise) Location: Newton, KS

Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)

Lead a team on shift, handle orders and cash, help with deliveries, and keep quality and service on point. Good step up if you have pizza or fast-food experience and want leadership duties without jumping straight into full management.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—restaurant roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.