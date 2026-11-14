Newton has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home and a person to love. All of these kitties are at Caring Hands Humane Society and would love a visit.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Shelter: Caring Hands Humane Society

Phone: (316) 283-0839

A fluffy young orange boy with a long coat and a fun name, Mister Pibb is a great choice if you love those classic orange cats with extra floof. Call the shelter to ask about his vaccination and neuter status, and whether he’s a good fit for your home.

👉 Meet Mister Pibb and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Caring Hands Humane Society

Phone: (316) 283-0839

Handsome Bugs is a sleek black adult cat who’s ready for a calm, loving home. Adult cats often settle in quickly and are past the wild kitten stage. The shelter can share more about his personality and health.

👉 Meet Bugs and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Fawn (mostly)

Tan/Fawn (mostly) Shelter: Caring Hands Humane Society

Phone: (316) 283-0839

Soft-colored Lola is a tan/fawn adult kitty with a gentle look and a short, easy-care coat. Ask the shelter about how she does with kids, other pets, and her current medical status.

👉 Meet Lola and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Caring Hands Humane Society

Phone: (316) 283-0839

With her classic black-and-white coat, Madame Tuxedo looks dressed up for every occasion. She’s a young cat, so she may have plenty of playful energy. The shelter can tell you more about her temperament and care needs.

👉 Meet Madame Tuxedo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Caring Hands Humane Society

Phone: (316) 283-0839

Peter Peter Pumpkin Eater is a young gray/blue boy with a big name and a soft look. If you’re hoping for a playful companion to grow up with your family, he might be a great match.

👉 Meet Peter Peter Pumpkin Eater and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)

Brown/Chocolate (mostly) Shelter: Caring Hands Humane Society

Phone: (316) 283-0839

Fluffy Weezer has a mostly brown/chocolate long coat and a youthful spirit. Longhair cats do best with regular brushing, so he’s perfect for someone who enjoys grooming time and bonding.

👉 Meet Weezer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Newton, KS, consider stopping by Caring Hands Humane Society or calling (316) 283-0839 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help each of them find a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.